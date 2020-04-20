Automotive Aftermarket Market- Popular Trends & Technological Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance: Statistical Analysis for “Automotive Aftermarket Market” Report capacity, production, production value, cost/ profit, supply/ demand and import/ export. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report focuses on Automotive Aftermarket volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Aftermarket market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect regionally; this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global Automotive Aftermarket market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry, concerned with the manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of all vehicle parts, chemicals, equipment, and accessories, after the sale of the automobile by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to the consumer. The parts, accessories, etc. for sale may or may not be manufactured by the OEM.

North America led the automotive aftermarket in terms of revenue in 2016. Advanced technology usage in fabrication of auto parts, surge in automobile production and sales and digitalization of auto component delivery services are anticipated to spur the market in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M Company

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC.

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

…

Segment by Type:

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Filters

Body Parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust Components

Turbochargers

Others

Segment by Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

