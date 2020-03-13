Automotive Adhesives Market Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2019-2025

Latest Report Available at Decision Market Reports on Global Automotive Adhesives Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
Automotive adhesive is a kind of adhesives for automotive body, powertrain, repair, assembly, etc., may be used interchangeably with glue, cement, mucilage, or paste, and can be connected together with one or two or more homogeneous or heterogeneous parts (or material) with sufficient strength after curing organic or inorganic, natural or synthetic, a class of substances can be divided according to different raw materials, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyamide, etc.
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Henkel
Dow Chemical
H.B. Fuller
3M
Sika
Wacker-Chemie
Huntsman
Arkema Group
PPG Industries
Lord
BASF
Ashland
ITW
Jowat
ThreeBond
Cytec Solvay
The global Automotive Adhesives market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Automotive Adhesives by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Epoxy
Acrylic
Polyurethane
Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Body-in-White
Paintshop
Powertrain
Assembly
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Automotive Adhesives Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Automotive Adhesives
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Automotive Adhesives Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Epoxy
3.1.2 Acrylic
3.1.3 Polyurethane
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
4 Major Companies List
4.Automotive Adhesives Henkel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2 Dow Chemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3 H.B. Fuller (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4 3M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5 Sika (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6 Wacker-Chemie (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7 Huntsman (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8 Arkema Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9 PPG Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10 Lord (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11 BASF (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12 Ashland (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13 ITW (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14 Jowat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15 ThreeBond (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16 Cytec Solvay (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Body-in-White
6.1.2 Demand in Paintshop
6.1.3 Demand in Powertrain
6.1.4 Demand in Assembly
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
