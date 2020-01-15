Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Overview, Technology, Trend, Outlook, Growth Prospects And Key Opportunities 2024

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel, Tesa, ORAFOL Europe, IPG, Lohmann, Avery Dennison, Scapa, Shurtape, Lintec, Teraoka Seisakusho, GERGONNE) which providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The Automotive Adhesive Tapes market report provides a basic summary of the business together with definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure. The Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market report is a repository of research and data for each side of the market, as well as however not restricted to: Regional markets, Prominent Manufactures, technology, types, and applications.

Instantaneous of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Automotive Adhesive Tapes are kind of performance pressure sensitive adhesive tapes provide durable bonds for foam fabrication to keep vehicles quiet and airtight.

PVC Adhesive Tapes

Paper Adhesive Tapes

PP Adhesive Tapes

Other

Interior

Exterior

Scope of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market:

Interior was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 52.5%. It is expected to witness strong gains over the forecast period on account of rising usage in interior mounting and cable mounting. Furthermore, adhesive tapes provide strong bonding while reducing weight as compared to metal fasteners, which will fuel its demand in interior Application. Moreover, tapes are used under bonnet protection of cables & pipes, for the reduction of vibration & noise and sealing of cavities vehicle doors against dust & moisture.

North America region is the largest supplier of Automotive Adhesive Tapes, with a production market share nearly 29.8% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Adhesive Tapes, enjoying production market share nearly 25.4% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 27.6% in 2016. Following North America, China is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25.5%.

Market competition is intense between top 3. 3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The worldwide market for Automotive Adhesive Tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 7000 million US$ in 2024, from 5730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Adhesive Tapes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

