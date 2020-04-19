Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Market – Technological Advancements By 2026

The global automotive adhesives & sealants market is estimated to reach USD 7.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report ”Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Resin Type (Epoxy, Acrylics, Polyurethanes, Rubber, Polyvinylchloride, Silicones); By Technology (Hot Melt, Pressure Sensitive); By Vehicle Type; By Sales Channel; By Regions]: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026” provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2018.

The increase in the demand for light weight passenger vehicles, and growth in global automotive industry majorly drives the market growth. The increasing need to enhance vehicle performance and reduce noise and vibration of vehicles along with increasing modernization of vehicles supports the market growth. The growing demand for vehicles from emerging economies further increases the application of automotive adhesive. The rising penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles, growing adoption of sustainable adhesives, and introduction of government regulations accelerate the market growth. New emerging markets, increasing adoption of bio-based adhesives, and technological advancements would provide growth opportunities in the Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Industry in the coming years.

The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, rising living standards, and growing disposable income further increase the demand of automobiles in Asia-Pacific. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the growth of the Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market. Technological advancements and established R&D institutes in China and Japan further supports the market growth.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include The DOW Chemical Company, Henkel & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Solvay S.A., Sika AG, Franklin Adhesives and Polymers, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Illinois Tool Works Corporation, and Bostik S.A. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

