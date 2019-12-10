Automotive Actuator Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Automotive Actuator Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The key players include Bosch, HELLA, Schaeffler, Denso and Inteva Products. The revenue of top five manufacturers accounts only 12% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

Global Automotive Actuator market size will reach 16570 million US$ by 2025, from 12120 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Actuator.

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/903456/global-automotive-actuator-market-insights

This report focuses on the Automotive Actuator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Bosch

HELLA

Schaeffler

Denso

Inteva Products

Valeo

Rheinmetall Automotive

Magna International

Mahle

Stoneridge

Magneti Marelli

Mitsubishi Electric

Johnson Electric

Hitachi

Knorr-Bremse

Woco Industrietechnik

Continental

NTN

Aisin Seiki

Haldex (BorgWarner)

Alfmeier Praezision

Eaton

Hyundai Kefico

Murakami

Harada Industry

Inzi Controls

EKK

NOK

Dongfeng Motor

HVAC Actuators

Headlamp Actuators

Grill Shutter Actuators

Seat Actuators

Brake Actuators

Coolant & Refrigerant Valve Actuators

Other

Two- & three-wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

