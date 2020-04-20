Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market: Soars High with Wings of Innovation

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” According to the report, the global automotive active health monitoring system market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 66.97% during the forecast period to reach US$ 6.7 Bn by 2026.

According to the report, the global automotive active health monitoring system market is likely to be driven by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Europe is expected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region is likely to expand at a CAGR of more than 58% between 2019 and 2026.

The global automotive active health monitoring system market is witnessing significant expansion due to the increase in obese and diabetic population that requires frequent monitoring. Rise in demand for safety features in vehicles and initiatives by governments and OEMs for product differentiation are augmenting the usage of active health monitoring system, which is anticipated to boost the global automotive active health monitoring system market during the forecast period.

Expansion of the market is attributed to the increase in chronic illness across the globe owing to unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet, and increasing stress level. The leading cause of death in the U.S. is chronic diseases. In 2012, 117 million people had one or more chronic health conditions, and one in four adults had two or more chronic health conditions.

Similarly, in Europe, chronic diseases is a major cause of road accidents-related mortality. According to the World Health Organization, in Europe, more than one-third of the population above the age of 15 has chronic diseases. Major OEMs such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Ford, Volkswagen, and Volvo are taking initiatives in driver health monitoring by providing features such as driver attention and drowsiness detection by using driving inputs, cameras, and biomedical sensors. These factors are likely to propel the active health monitoring system market during the forecast period.