Automobile Tire Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Automobile tire is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Automobile tires provide flexible cushion between the vehicle and the road.

Scope of the Report:

Asia is the biggest supplier of automotive tire, the production market share of Asia was 59.23% in 2015. Europe is the second supplier, with the production market share of 16.9% in 2015.

Europe is the biggest consumer of automotive tire, the consumption of Europe was more than 479 million units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 26.12%. North America is the second consumer with the consumption market share of 23.25% in 2015.

Market competition is intense. There are more than 60 key of automotive tire manufacturers in the world. Among them, the top 19 manufacturers occupied the global production marker share about 70%. Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patent, they formed the global market channel of the industry.

The worldwide market for Automobile Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automobile Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Sumitomo

Yokohama

Maxxis

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Cooper Tire

Kumho Tire

Toyo Tire

Apollo Tyres

Triangle Group

Nexen Tire

Hengfeng Rubber

Nokian Tyres

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bias Tire

Radial Tire

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Car

Commecial Car

