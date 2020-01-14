Automobile Ignition System Market is anticipated to increase automobile demand and subsequently demand for ignition system will rise

The automobile ignition switch in a car is connected between the car battery and ignition coil and transforms the low voltage into high voltage. The high voltage generates heat and ignites the air-fuel mixture in compression chamber. This helps the vehicle to move.

Rising automobile demand across the world is anticipated to boost the demand for ignition system. The number of people purchasing automobile per 1,000 population is very low in emerging and developing economies. Rising automobile penetration is anticipated to increase demand for ignition system. Rising average life of vehicles means increased vehicle maintenance cost and subsequently increase in demand for ignition system. Rising population of middle income group in emerging and developed economies is anticipated to increase automobile demand and subsequently increase in demand of ignition system. Low fuel prices are anticipated to increase demand for automobiles and subsequently demand for ignition system will rise. Rising attention by emerging countries in automobile manufacturing is anticipated to increase demand for automobiles and subsequently demand for ignition system will rise. A major restraint faced by automobile ignition system market is stringent emission norms by governments around the world. A major opportunity in automobile ignition system market is increasing acceptance of electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid vehicles (HV) across the world. Major automotive manufacturers such as Volvo and BMW plans to launch 1 million electric vehicles by 2025 and 2017 respectively.

By ignition type the market is segmented into contact ignition, transistor ignition and electronic ignition. By engine type the market has been categorized into petro, diesel and others. By vehicle type the market is segmented into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and off-road vehicles. The contact ignition system is the most common ignition system. In this system the current flowing in the ignition coil is cut off in the distributor to generate high voltage and ignition spark. In transistor ignition type the current is cut by transistor and it provides more stable current than contact ignition so better generation of spark plug. Electronic ignition is the latest ignition system where a microcontroller controls the total system.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America. The U.S. is a prominent market in North America. Rising automobile production in Mexico is anticipated to increase demand for automobiles and subsequently demand for automobile ignition system will rise. Europe is a significant automobile ignition systems market. Rising demand for automobiles in Germany and the U.K among others is expected to increase demand for automobile ignition system. Automobile sales are expected to slow in Portugal, Italy, Spain, Greece and France and is expected to lower the demand for automobile ignition systems market. Asia Pacific is the dominant automobile ignition system market. China had a significant vehicle sales growth y-o-y in 2016. India and Japan are major automobile ignition systems market in Asia Pacific. India followed China in vehicle sales growth y-o-y in 2016. India is the fifth largest automobile market in the world and is expected to be the third largest market by 2020 and automobile ignition system market is expected to grow. In Japan there was a decrease in vehicle sales growth y-o-y in 2016 and this is anticipated to contract the automobile ignition system market. In Brazil the decreasing vehicle sales is expected to lower the demand for automobile ignition system in the Latin American region. Automobile sales growth in Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt and Iran is anticipated to increase demand for automobile ignition system in the MEA region.

Major firms operating in automobile ignition system market are Denso Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), NGK Spark Plug Co. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K), BorgWarner Inc. (the U.S), Federal-Mogul Corporation (the U.S), Hitachi Automobile Systems Americas, Inc. (the U.S), Valeo Service (France).