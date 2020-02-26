Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) Systems Market To Reach US$ 4.7 Bn By 2025

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) Systems Market (By Component – Hardware, Software and Services: By Identification Technology: ANPR, Proximity Technology, UHF Technology and Microwave Technology: By End-use – Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government and Defense) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global automatic vehicle identification (AVI) systems market stood at US$ 2.4 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The automatic vehicle identification (AVI) systems market has been majorly driven by increasing need to secure various organizational buildings and facilities across the world. In addition, rising instances of terror attacks in major cities across the world have made it imperative for various organizations and government bodies to deploy advanced physical security solutions to ensure public safety. AVI systems have offered a viable solution for organizations to deploy accurate and efficient authorization and validation systems for vehicles and personnel. Furthermore, technological advancements in identification technologies such as microwave, ultra-high frequency (UHF) and ANPR have led to the growing adoption of AVI systems across the world.

AVI systems have witnessed immense adoption in the residential sector in the recent years. These systems have enabled building managers to control and monitor vehicle entrance effectively and efficiently with limited human intervention. Furthermore, rise of high-tech and modern residential complexes in several regions such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to further fuel market growth in this segment. Thereby, the AVI systems market in the residential sector is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. AVI systems have also gained immense popularity in various industrial applications. For instance, industries such as oil and gas, mining, storage and warehousing have been making use of these systems to control and assess vehicle traffic within critical locations. With the use of AVI systems, such organizations have been able to secure and protect work sites against any vehicular damage or attack

Competitive Insights:

The global AVI systems market is fairly fragmented with numerous providers catering to various regions in the world. Some of the leading players which have prominent presence all across the world include Nedap N.V., Confidex Ltd., STid, SHANGHAI RFIDHY TECH. CO., LTD. SMARTRAC N.V., Gilbarco, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., TagMaster AB, TIBA LLC. and Orpak Systems Ltd., among others. Apart from these global players, there are numerous companies operating in various regions and have dominant presence their local markets. Thereby, the overall AVI systems market is highly competitive all across the world.

Key Trends:

– Increasing integration of AVI systems with the overall physical security systems in the facility

– Rising adoption of advanced technologies such as automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and vehicle scanners

– Shift towards using pedestrian and vehicle identification simultaneously

– Rise of innovative applications in fleet management and fueling applications

