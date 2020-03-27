Automatic Speech Recognition MARKET 2019: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Orbis Research has published in depth analysis report on Global Automatic Speech Recognition market to provide accurate information about the Automatic Speech Recognition market Inspection Sales Segment. The Report scrutinizes an accurate analysis of the various segments of the Industry by providing meaningful insights. The Report also presents error-free and structured information to all the executives and leaders regarding the upcoming market movement. All these are available for major key players such as Sensory, Nuance Communications, Lumenvox Llc, Telisma S.A/On Mobile Global Ltd., Raytheon Bbn Technologies, Microsoft Tellme, Dolby Fusion Speech, Voxeo, Voice Trust Ag, Voice Biometrics Group, Validsoft Ltd, Mmodal, Microsoft Corp Etc

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Sensory

Nuance Communications

Lumenvox Llc

Telisma S.A/On Mobile Global Ltd.

Raytheon Bbn Technologies

Microsoft Tellme

Dolby Fusion Speech

Voxeo

Voice Trust Ag

Voice Biometrics Group

Validsoft Ltd

Mmodal

Microsoft Corp

IBM

Google

Cisco

Aurix

Auraya Systems

Apple

Agnito

At&T Corp

Major applications as follows:

Robotics

Interactive Voice Response

Video Games

Home Appliances

Major Type as follows:

Speaker-Dependent Speech Recognition System

Speaker-Independent Speech System

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

