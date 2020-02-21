Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market : Leading players envisioned by the analysts forecast 2017-2025| ARH, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Digital Recognition Systems

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market: Snapshot

The global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market is characterized by a fairly fragmented vendor landscape, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Various players are increasingly focusing on introducing ANPR technologies and developing integrated systems to get a better foothold in the market. Several of these players are likely to focus on innovative optical character recognition techniques and image processing technology, in order to develop innovative products. TMR expects that the ANPR engine manufacturing segment to witness a markedly high level of competition. Furthermore, the global market features a remarkable rivalry between system integrators and component manufacturers. To get over mounting competitive pressure, a number of players are shifting their attention to countries such as Malaysia, India, China, and Philippines as part of their expansion strategy.

Government Sector Emerges as Dominant End User in Global Market

The global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market is segmented by application, end user, component and region. By application, ANPR market is segmented into security & surveillance, vehicle parking, traffic management, toll enforcement and others. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into government and commercial. Among these segments, government is further segmented into homeland security, traffic department, defense and others. Whereas, commercial segment is bifurcated into dedicated car parks, entertainment & recreation facilities and others. Holding over 70% of the global automatic number plate recognition market, the government sector emerged dominant in 2016. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Of these, the hardware segment emerged dominant in 2016 with a share of 60% in the global market.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2913

Rising Demand for Effective Traffic Control and Monitor Seals Europe’s Dominance

By region, ANPR market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe held the leading share of 35% in the global market in 2016. The rising adoption of ANPR hardware and software components in traffic management, toll enforcement, and security and surveillance segments is expected to create lucrative prospects for the automatic number plate recognition market in Europe. Besides this, the regional market will benefit from the rising demand for superior security involving minute scanning of vehicles.

Other than Europe, North America will keep offering steady prospects for growth to the global automatic number plate recognition market. The region witnesses a high demand for technologically advanced security systems, which has created an environment supporting the market’s expansion in North America. In addition, the market will benefit from the growing demand for effective toll collection. If achieved, this will help saving time spent on long queues and eliminate expenses incurred on the same. Given the scenario, more number of ANPR cameras and frame grabbers are likely to be installed in retailing and parcel posts across the region, in turn boosting the global automatic number plate recognition market.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/2913