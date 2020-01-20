Automatic Isokinetic Stack Sampler Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

The Latest Research Report “Automatic Isokinetic Stack Sampler Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Automatic isokinetic stack sampler are systems used to determine the concentrations of particulate matter and chemical pollutants emanating from stacks, ducts, and chimneys. The variety of particulate matter that can be sampled includes fine dust, metals, volatile organic compounds, and key gaseous pollutants. Isokinetic sampling methods are widely preferred for sampling entrained particles characterized by a largely heterogeneous media coming out of ducts from furnaces, power plants, and kilns. The use of automatic system ensures higher accuracy in calibration and better traceability.

Automatic isokinetic stack samplers are also used for the measurement of pollution in ambient air. They can be used along with other stack sampling devices for determining chemical compounds concentrations to meet regulatory requirements in a wide spectrum of end-use industries. For instance, these systems are useful in meeting regulations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) related to the determination methods on particulate matter emissions from stationary sources. Maintaining iso-kinetic conditions by samplers serves several distinct advantages such as higher accuracy, reliability, and speed in sampling.

Global Automatic Isokinetic Stack Sampler Market: Trends and Opportunities

The automatic isokinetic stack sampler market is anticipated to witness attractive opportunities and expand at an impressive pace during the forecast period of 2017 and 2025. The market is expected to be primarily driven by the intensifying need for regulating particulate matter and chemical pollutants emitted by industrial stacks and ducts, with an objective to meet various regulatory standards. World over, the rising demand for sampling systems that offer rapid and accurate results in determining concentration of harmful particulates in environment is a notable factor catalyzing the growth of the market. The rising focus of governments in numerous developing and developed countries to regulate the concentrations of toxic emissions in ambient air is a noteworthy factor boosting the demand for automatic isokinetic stack samplers. The rising use of automatic isokinetic stack sampler in optimizing fuel flow in pulverized coal and biomass-fired boilers in power plants is aiding in the rapid expansion of the market.

The market is expected to benefit significantly from the advent of automatic isokinetic stack samplers that are ergonomic and have versatile functionality, along with allowing user-friendly operations. The easy set-up and maintenance offered by modern automatic isokinetic stack samplers is a notable factor likely to bolster uptake in end-use industries. The incorporation of advanced sensors of various types, such as solid state pressure sensors, bodes well for the automatic isokinetic stack samplers market.

Global Automatic Isokinetic Stack Sampler Market: Regional Outlook

The study presents critical insights on the share and size of key regional markets, focusing on promising avenues and untapped opportunities. The report highlights recent changes in governmental regulatory standards and evaluates their impact on the growth of various regional markets. Major research and development activities in various countries are also covered in the analysis. Some of the key regional markets for automatic isokinetic stack sampler can be North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Automatic Isokinetic Stack Sampler Market: Competitive Landscape

The research offers a detailed profiling of key players, evaluates the level of threat of entry by new players, and prominent strategies adopted by various players to gain a better foothold in the market. The study takes a closer look at key industry efforts to launch innovative technologies in automatic isokinetic stack samplers. Players eyeing a noteworthy share in the global market include LEVEGO, QuantiTech Inc., AquaGas Pty Ltd., Tecora group, Polltech Instruments Pvt. Ltd., and Watercare Laboratory Services.

