Automatic Identification System Market Research, Opportunities Analysis 2019 With exactEarth, Saab, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., ORBCOMM, And Other

The Global Automatic Identification System Market is expected to reach USD 305 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Get Free Sample Analysis of This Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-automatic-identification-system-market

The AIS on board must be switched on all the time until being asked to turn off for security reasons or anything else. The working mode of AIS is continuous and autonomous. AIS consists of a transponder system through which ships constantly transmit their id, position, course, speed and other data over vhf. This information is further used by other ships to track their movements and by coast stations for coastal surveillance and vessel traffic management. There are various regulation in this market for instance, in 2007 international marine organization (IMO) announced that AIS has to be tailored in all ships of 300 gross tonnage, cargo ships of 500 gross tonnage and all passenger ships regardless of size and this became operative for all ships by December 2004. Some of the major players operating in the global automatic identification system market are

Saab

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

exactEarth

ORBCOMM

Kongsberg Gruppen

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Japan Radio Co.

Garmin Ltd.

CNS Systems

Transas.

ComNav Marine Ltd.

True Heading AB

Wärtsilä

Others: Jotron AS, FLIR Systems, ACR Electronics, Inc., ONWA Marine Electronics Co. Ltd., Simrad, SRT Marine Systems plc, exactEarth, among others. The global automatic identification system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automatic identification system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Get TOC For Full Analysis Of Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-automatic-identification-system-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Improved navigation and maritime traffic management

Better coastal surveillance

Increasing government regulations to use AIS due to rising safety concerns.

Difficult to track range and reporting capabilities

Market Segmentation: Global Automatic Identification System Market

The global automatic identification system market is segmented into class, application, platform, and by geography.

Based on class, the global automatic identification system market is segmented into

Class A AIS

Class B AIS

AIS base stations

On the basis of platform, the global automatic identification system market is segmented into

Vessel-based platform

Onshore-based platform

On the basis of application, the global automatic identification system market is segmented into

Fleet management

Vessel tracking

Maritime security and other applications

Based on geography, the global automatic identification system market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely north America & south America, Europe, Asia-Pacific And, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-automatic-identification-system-market

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. For Customization and Getting Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com