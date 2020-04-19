Automatic Hand Dryers Market Global Industry Analysis, Future Market Scope, Key Competitors, Application, Size by Countries, Growth by Region during Forecast Period 201-2025

Report on “Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market 2019” Offers an Up-To-Date Analysis of the Market With Regards to the Innovations, Current Competitive Landscape & Latest Trends.

Automatic Hand Dryers are operated automatically when hands are placed a few inches below the infrared sensor. These touch less hand dryers do not have to have your hands placed on the hand dryer to be turned on automatically. Auto hand dryers are a necessity for any touch free washroom. Some hand dryers will turn on and run for 30 seconds, but most automatic and infrared hand dryers will turn off as quick as they came on when your hands have finished drying and are removed from the view of the sensor.

In the last several years, global market of Automatic Hand Dryer developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 15.38%. The classification of Automatic Hand Dryer includes Jet Air Dryer and Hot Air Dryer. Jet Air Dryer dominated the market with share of 55.01% in 2018, which is more environment friendly than hot air dryer.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption value market share nearly 34.21% in 2018 as higher average price there. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.36%.

Automatic Hand Dryers Market will register a 10.9% CAGR in terms of revenue; the global market size will reach US$ 1250 million by 2024, from US$ 750 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automatic Hand Dryers business, shared in Chapter 3.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market report includes the Automatic Hand Dryers market segmentation. The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Automatic Hand Dryers market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

To Calculate The Market Size, Considers Value And Volume Generated From The Sales Of The Following Segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Breakdown Data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Jet Air Dryer

Hot Air Dryer

Segmentation by Application:

Breakdown Data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hotels

Restaurants

Commercial Complex

Hospitals

Others

Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Report Also Presents the Market Competition Landscape and a Corresponding Detailed Analysis of the Major Vendor/Manufacturers in the Market. The Key Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Panasonic

Dyson

Toto

Excel Dryer

Mitsubishi Electric

AIKE

World Dryer

Bobrick

Mediclinics

Jaquar Group

American Dryer

DIHOUR

The Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market report includes the value chain and stakeholder analysis in the Automatic Hand Dryers market for the customers to provide key insights into the Automatic Hand Dryers market. This global report further includes the market outlook for the customers to understand the market from all perspectives and they shall be empowered to make better business decisions in the global Automatic Hand Dryers market. The insights and opportunities provided within the global Automatic Hand Dryers market report make it all the more helpful for the customers to know the market well and deduce the best ways to generate the maximum revenue across all streams and channels.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report:

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary:

Market Overview

Automatic Hand Dryers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market by Players:

Automatic Hand Dryers Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2019

Automatic Hand Dryers Sale Price by Players

Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Automatic Hand Dryers Market by Regions:

Automatic Hand Dryers by Regions

Global Automatic Hand Dryers Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas:

Americas Automatic Hand Dryers Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

Chapter Six: APAC:

APAC Automatic Hand Dryers Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Chapter Seven: Europe:

Automatic Hand Dryers Market Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:

Middle East & Africa Automatic Hand Dryers Market by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries

Chapter Nine: Automatic Hand Dryers Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends:

Automatic Hand Dryers Market Drivers and Impact

Automatic Hand Dryers Industry Challenges and Impact

Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Automatic Hand Dryers Distributors

Automatic Hand Dryers Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Forecast:

Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

Automatic Hand Dryers Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

Global Automatic Hand Dryers Forecast by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automatic Hand Dryers Market Key Players Analysis:

Sensus

Company Details

Automatic Hand Dryers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2019)

Automatic Hand Dryers Product Offered

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion on Automatic Hand Dryers Market

