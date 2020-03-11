Automatic Checkweighers Market 2018-2025 Global Growth, Production, Revenue, Demand & Applications

A checkweigher is an automatic or manual machine for checking the weight of packaged commodities. It is normally found at the offgoing end of a production process and is used to ensure that the weight of a pack of the commodity is within specified limits. Any packs that are outside the tolerance are taken out of line automatically.

In the last several years, global market of checkweighers developed stable, with CAGR of 3.89% in the past five years. In 2017, Global Market Size of checkweighers is nearly 470.12 M USD; the actual sale is about 59116 Units.The global average price of checkweighers is stable from 2013 to 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of checkweighers includes In-motion checkweighers and intermittent checkweighers, and the proportion of In-motion checkweighers in 2017 is about 81.47%, and the proportion is in increase trend from 2013 to 2017. Checkweighers is widely used in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemical industry and other industry. The most proportion of checkweighers is food & beverage and in 2017 with 54.71% market share. The trend of pharmaceuticals is increasing.

The Automatic Checkweighers market was valued at 470 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 560 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automatic Checkweighers.

This report presents the worldwide Automatic Checkweighers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mettler-Toledo

Ishida

Minebea Intec (Sartorius Intec)

OCS

Loma Systems

Anritsu

Avery Weigh-Tronix

Thermo Fisher

Bizerba

ALL-FILL Inc

Varpe contral peso

Multivac Group

Cardinal Scale

Yamato

PRECIA MOLEN

Dahang Intelligent Equipment

Cassel Messtechnik

Brapenta Eletronica

Genral measure technology

Automatic Checkweighers Breakdown Data by Type

In-Motion Checkweighers

Intermittent Checkweighers

Automatic Checkweighers Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Others

Automatic Checkweighers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Checkweighers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Checkweighers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 In-Motion Checkweighers

1.4.3 Intermittent Checkweighers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Checkweighers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.4 Chemical

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Checkweighers Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automatic Checkweighers Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automatic Checkweighers Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automatic Checkweighers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automatic Checkweighers Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automatic Checkweighers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automatic Checkweighers Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Checkweighers Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automatic Checkweighers Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automatic Checkweighers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automatic Checkweighers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automatic Checkweighers Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automatic Checkweighers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automatic Checkweighers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Automatic Checkweighers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Automatic Checkweighers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

