Automatic Capsule Filling Machines Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Automatic Capsule Filling Machines market will register a 1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 179.4 million by 2024, from US$ 167 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automatic Capsule Filling Machines business, shared in Chapter 3.

In the past few years from 2014-2019, the global consumption developed stably. The global Capsule Filling Machines market size in terms of consumption is projected to grow to 5342 Units while revenue 190 M USD by 2025. At the same time, EU and North America is remarkable in the global Capsule Filling Machines industry because of their market share and high performance materials of Capsule Filling Machines.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Capsule Filling Machines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automatic Capsule Filling Machines value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch Packaging Technology

Fabtech Technologies

Capsugel

MG2

ACG Worldwide

IMA Pharma

Torpac Inc.

Hanlin Hangyu Industrial

Dott Bonapace

Zhejiang Fuchang Machinery

Harro Hfliger

Qualicaps

Sejong

Karnavati

Market Segment by Type, covers

Semi-Automatic Capsule Filling Machines

Fully Automatic Capsule Filling Machines

Manual Capsule Filling Machines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

