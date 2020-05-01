Automated Truck Loading System Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2027 Focusing on Industry Profit

The global Automated Truck Loading System market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. The market for Automated Truck Loading System extensively covers various highlights in the report that includes competitive vista, growth propelling factors, regional outreach, targeted consumers, major obstacles, and others.

In certain product categories, logistics costs accounts for the major portion of the total costs, which has led to shift the focus towards more economical and efficient logistics operations. Now a days, manufacturers emphasized on improving production efficiency as a means to gain a competitive edge, as well as to achieve operational excellence. Introduction of automation in logistics improves operations and flexibility, while ensuring high efficiency. Manufacturers are focusing on post-manufacturing operations so as to cut costs, an area that has been totally neglected in the past. There are significant opportunities to cut costs in post manufacturing operations and effectively speed up the entire cash cycle.

There has been growing use of automated truck loading systems for loading and unloading of goods or materials. This reduces labor cost, minimizes product damage, optimizes time management and ensures high efficiency in the supply chain. Traditionally, the manual truck loading process was adopted in the industries; however, labor scarcity manifests a major hurdle. As a result, it has emerged as the strongest factor pushing for consolidation and automation in logistics operations. Consequently, there is a steady rise in the adoption rate of automated truck loading systems in many industries, such as food & beverage, paper, automotive, dairy, chemical-cosmetic, pharmaceutical, electrical, glass, tobacco, and general manufacturing.

Retirement of the skilled warehouse workers and truck drivers in developed regions such as Europe and North America is another factor that has led to an increase in the adoption of automated truck loading systems as a post manufacturing solution in industry logistics.



Global Automated Truck Loading System Market: Dynamics



Drivers:

The major factor driving the growth of the automated truck loading system market is cost-cutting in the operations. As compared to traditional loading, the automated truck loading system can save significant value of the total cost of products sold.

Additionally, automated truck loading systems reduce dependency on labour, save goods from being damaged and improve safety of work environment. These factors are estimated to fuel growth of the global automated truck loading system market.



Restraints:

Abundant availability of cheap labour in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be a key restraining factor that may hamper growth of the global automated truck loading system market.

Steep costing of automated truck loading systems is estimated to be a major restraint in the growth of the global automated truck loading system market in cost sensitive regions such as India and China.



Global Automated Truck Loading System Market: Segmentation

The global automated truck loading system market is segmented as follows:

The globalautomated truck loading system market can be segmented on the basis of system type as follows: skate loader, load runner, and conveyor systems. The conveyor systems segment can be further divided into: chain system, slat system, carpet system, belt system and roller track system.

The global automated truck loading system market can be segmented on the basis of loading dock as follows:saw tooth dock, flush dock, and enclosed dock.

The globalautomated truck loading system market can be segmented on the basis of application industry as follows: air cargo, FMCG, paper, automotive, consumer durables, post & parcel, and other application.



Global Automated Truck Loading System Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific automated truck loading system market is forecasted to register stable growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for automation in operations such as truck loading and unloading, new strategies in production cost cutting and safety of the work environment. In this region, India and China are projected to drive the growth owing to the low penetration rate of automated truck loading systems. The North America and Europe truck loading system market is estimated to grow steadily in the forecast period.



Global Automated Truck Loading System: Market Participants

Examples of some market participants in the global automated truck loading system market identified across the value chain are:

ATLS Ltd

Actiw Oy

Asbreuk Service B.V.

Beumer Group

Cargo Floor B.V.

C&D Skilled Robotics, Inc.

Joloda International Ltd

Maschinenfabrik Möllers GmbH

Secon Components S.L.

Ancra Systems B.V.

