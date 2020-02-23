Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.
Providing dense storage that maximizes floor space, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) integrate automated hardware and software for accurate picking and replenishment. These systems automatically locate and deliver the required inventory to a conveyor system, manual outfeed, or an ergonomic operator station.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market by product type and applications/end industries.
In comparison to manual storage methods, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) is maximizing available storage space in existing structures, avoiding off-site storage and expansions, Minimizing overall building footprint versus conventional warehouses, Reducing labor and product damage costs and Increasing inventory accuracy and customer service.
The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS).
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Daifuku Co. Ltd
SSI Schaefer Group
Murata Machinery
Knapp AG
TGW Logistics Group GmbH
Kardex Group
Swisslog Holding AG
Mecalux SA
Vanderlande Industries
System Logistics Corporation
Bastian Solution
Beumer Group
Dematic GmbH & Co. KG
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Unit-Load AS/RS Type
Mini-Load AS/RS Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Semiconductor & Electronics
E-Commerce
Automotive
Chemicals
Aviation
Food & Beverages
Others
