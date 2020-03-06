Automated Message Handling System Market – New Potential Opportunity for the Growth of Aviation Industry

An automatic message handling system is a web based distribution and management user interface system which helps to provide a secure means of distributing and handling messages. The system is designed for the proper routing, safety, and delivery of messages. Also, the system helps in defining the priority of a message automatically, depending on the content of the message. It delivers the messages securely to the desired workstation and guarantees proper distribution of messages. The system is easy to integrate with other system interfaces, and easy to carry out a retrospective search and audit, which tends to make it very functional for organizational messaging across enterprises. Automatic message handling systems primarily find applications in private organizations, defense sector, and government security agencies, among others.

The global automated message handling system market can be segmented based on component, end-user, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the automated message handling system market can be divided into software (on-premise and cloud (public cloud and private cloud; and hybrid)), and services (managed services and professional services (maintenance, integration, and installation)).

In terms of end-user, the automated message handling system market can be segregated into aviation, healthcare, transportation, oil & gas, defense, power & utilities, automotive, government, telecom & IT, chemical, security agency, and others. Based on enterprise size, the automated message handling system market can be split into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

In terms of region, the automated message handling system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is a rapidly expanding region of the automated message handling system market, due to the adoption of innovative technologies such as analytics, automation, and virtualization technologies. This can also be ascribed to rise in the number of enterprises and presence of a large number of vendors providing automated message handling systems in the region. The automated message handling system market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust pace, due to rise in investments in the defense sectors by China and India.

Key players in the global automated message handling system market include Nexor, Telos Corporation, Boldon James, Rohde & Schwarz, Avitech GmbH, Monitor Soft Pvt. Ltd., Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A., Defence Technologies Inc., and Koç Information and Systematic A/S.

Highlights of the report: