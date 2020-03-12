Automated Message Handling System Market – New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2027

An automatic message handling system is a web based distribution and management user interface system which helps to provide a secure means of distributing and handling messages. The system is designed for the proper routing, safety, and delivery of messages. Also, the system helps in defining the priority of a message automatically, depending on the content of the message. It delivers the messages securely to the desired workstation and guarantees proper distribution of messages.

The system is easy to integrate with other system interfaces, and easy to carry out a retrospective search and audit, which tends to make it very functional for organizational messaging across enterprises. Automatic message handling systems primarily find applications in private organizations, defense sector, and government security agencies, among others.

Growing investments in the defense sector and security agencies for technological advancement produce an added demand for automated message handling systems, which is a key factor responsible for driving the automated message handling system market. Rising awareness in private organizations to increase effective, secure information and to avoid data breach within the organization have resulted in an increase in the demand for automated message handling systems. The key restraining factor for automated message handling systems is their susceptibility to being hacked.

Moreover, adapting to the changing trends of technology and deploying such platforms leads to huge expenditure which could hamper the automated message handling system market growth during the forecast period. Development of automatic message handling systems for the aviation industry has produced a new potential opportunity for the growth of the automated message handling system market.

The global automated message handling system market can be segmented based on component, end-user, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the automated message handling system market can be divided into software (on-premise and cloud (public cloud and private cloud; and hybrid)), and services (managed services and professional services (maintenance, integration, and installation)).

In terms of end-user, the automated message handling system market can be segregated into aviation, healthcare, transportation, oil & gas, defense, power & utilities, automotive, government, telecom & IT, chemical, security agency, and others.