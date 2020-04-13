Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market – Augmenting the growth of the Industries globally forecast 2017-2025

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Brief Overview

The global automated liquid handling systems market is majorly fuelled by growing vaccine production. The spread of infectious diseases especially in regions of Africa and South America where there is a lack of immunization and vaccine has resulted in the rise in the production of vaccines. The increasing awareness among people regarding the importance of immunization to prevent diseases, disabilities, and deaths will bolster the demand for vaccine production and this in turn will drive the growth of the global automated liquid handling systems. Another important factor behind the growth of this market is the rising Investments by pharmaceutical companies. According to the research report, the severe outbreak of diseases will continue to inspire the demand for automated liquid handling systems.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Drivers and Trends

One of the key trends in spiting the demand for automated liquid handling systems is reduced laboratory costs. Moreover, automated liquid handling systems generate accurate results. The increasing adoption of Automation in healthcare sector will be one of the key trends which will drive the growth of the automated liquid handling systems Market. As automated systems have the ability to efficiently handle the movement of specimens. Moreover these systems generate quicker results and this boosts performance, effectiveness, and Improvement.

By end user, the global automated liquid handling systems market can be segmented into clinical and reference Laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Of these it is anticipated that the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry will be the leading and user of these systems on account of the rising number of research and development activities for the development of drugs as well as for boosting the volume of drug production. The increasing use of automated liquid handling systems by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for screening clinically relevant compounds during drug discovery is one of the reasons behind the high adoption of these systems. Moreover, in order to ensure quality of pharmaceutical products as well as minimization of the contamination of drugs, pharmaceutical and biotechnology Industries are investing extensively in research and development for furthering the use of automated liquid handling systems.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, the global automated liquid handling systems market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these North America’s leading in this market on account of a well-developed healthcare sector as well as increased funding receive from the government for the development of drugs. Increasing awareness about disease prevention and development of new diagnostic tests which give quick results will boost the growth of the automated liquid handling systems market in this region.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market: Companies Mentioned:

The prominent vendors in the automated liquid handling systems market are Andrew Alliance, Agilent Technologies, Analytic Jena, Formulatrix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aurora Biomed, METTLER TOLEDO, BioTek Instruments, Eppendorf, Hamilton Company, BRAND, Beckman Coulter (Danaher), Tecan Group, DORNIER, Dynex Technologies, Douglas Scientific, and PerkinElmer.

