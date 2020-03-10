Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) is a method in which fingerprints from individuals are stored as digital images in a database. Each fingerprint has features like arches, loops, and whorls that are unique to an individual. The current version of AFIS has been in use only for a few years and has revolutionized the way matches are made. Automated fingerprint identification systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies for criminal identification initiatives, the most important of which include identifying a person suspected of committing a crime or linking a suspect to other unsolved crimes.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Firstly, as for the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry, the top three manufacturers have 7.74% revenue market share in 2015. The Japanese giant NEC, which has 62.01% market share in 2015, is the leader in the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry. The manufacturers following are Morpho, 3M Cogent and Suprema, which respectively has 5.55%, 3.19% and 2.73% market share globally. The PU HIGH-TECH is the leader of China Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry.

Request Latest PDF Sample of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/68620

Secondly, the revenue of world Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) sales market has a rising from 1597.30 m dollars in 2014 to 1808.28 m dollars. The reason causes this increase is the rising demand for the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.

Thirdly, the downstream industries of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products are Government, Military, Banking & Finance, Hospitality & Health Care, Transportation and Mobile Payment Transaction. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS). In the foreseeable future, the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Finally, although sales of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) field hastily.

Brief about Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-automated-fingerprint-identification-systems-afis-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

The worldwide market for Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 9.6% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 420 Million US$ In 2023, from 240 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NEC

Morpho

3M Cogent

Suprema

Dermalog

HID Global

Fujitsu

Crossmatch

M2sys

Afix Technologies

Papillon Systems

East Shore

PU HIGH-TECH

Place Purchase [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/68620

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Modal AFIS

Multi Modal AFIS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Criminal

Civil

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS), with sales, revenue, and price of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS), for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteenth: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables, Continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/