Automated Feeding Systems Market Expected to Grow at 7.4 Billion In Revenue by 2023

The Automated Feeding Systems Market is estimated to account for nearly US$ 5.1 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, to reach nearly US$ 7.4 Billion by 2023.

“The Rail Guided feeding systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2018.”

On the Basis of Type, the automated feeding systems market is segmented into rail-guided, conveyor, and self-propelled feeding systems. The rail guided feeding systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018.These systems have gained popularity among farms, due to their durability and low maintenance cost.

“The Ruminants Segment in the automated feeding systems market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2023.”

Based on Livestock, the ruminants segment is projected to record the fastest growth in the automated feeding systems market between 2018 and 2023. Ruminants are a source of milk and meat, and the quality of these products depends on the quality of the feed as well as the efficiency and preciseness of the feeding process. Thus, advanced technological animal feeding systems help in the reduction of microbial-related diseases in ruminants, improves the feed efficiency, and animal growth.

“The automated feeding systems market is projected to witness a high growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.”

The Automated Feeding Systems Market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The increasing modernization of animal production techniques in the Asia Pacific region is also providing opportunities for the automated feeding industry, which has further impacted the rise in the need for commercial feed among farmers in the region.

Most Popular Companies in the Automated Feeding Systems Market include are GEA (Germany), DeLaval (Sweden), Trioliet (Netherlands), Fullwood Packo (UK), AfiMilk (Israel), Lely Holding (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), Sum-it Computer (UK), Boumatic LLC (US), Pellon Group Oy (Finland), Davisway (Australia), Dairymaster (US).

