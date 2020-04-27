Automated External Defibrillators Market to Reach US$4,473.40 mn by the End of 2025

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market: Overview

An automated external defibrillator is a portable medical device. An automated external defibrillator restores the normal rhythm of heart by sending an electric shock to the heart, and also checks the heart rhythm. An automated external defibrillator is used for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest or cardiac arrest. The unexpected, or abrupt, or sudden loss in functioning ability of heart is called as sudden cardiac arrest. In this condition the blood does not flow to the vital organs including brain due to the abnormalities in the electrical conduction system of heart. In patients most of the cardiac arrest are by the chaotic and/or rapid activity of heart called as ventricular fibrillation (VF) or ventricular tachycardia (VT). If cardiac arrest is not treated within minutes, then the person dies. In sudden cardiac arrest, every minute, there is reduction of survival by 10 percent. The person’s life, who is having sudden cardiac can be saved by the usage of automated external defibrillator.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global automated external defibrillators market was valued at US$1,213.40 mn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$4,473.40 mn by the end of 2025, surging steadily at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Semi-automatic Segment to Lead Global Market as Disposable Income Rises

The global automated external defibrillators market is classified on the basis of technology, size, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is divided into semi-automatic, and fully-automatic. The semi-automatic technology dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016, due to its high awareness. Semi-automatic segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period, owing to the rising geriatric population and high per capita income. In terms of size, the market is segmented into standard automated external defibrillator, and pediatric automated external defibrillator. Standard automated external defibrillator accounted for highest market share due to high prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest in adults, and growing geriatric population all over the world. Based on end-user, hospitals, public access, emergency medical services, homes, work spaces, and private cardiac clinics. The hospitals segment accounted highest market share during the forecast period and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1171

High Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases in North America to Drive Regional Market

Geographically, the global automated external defibrillators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2016 owing to increasing several cardio-vascular diseases, aging population, and advancements in medical technology is likely to augment the market of automated external defibrillators in North America. Europe accounts for the second large market for automated external defibrillators in terms of revenue in 2016.

Rising prevalence of coronary artery disease, and increasing physical in activities is propelling the market for automated external defibrillators in Europe. Asia pacific is anticipated to grow at the fast growth rate during the forecast period. This is subjected to increasing prevalence sudden cardiac arrest and growing investments by market players in the region. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to grow during the forecast period. Increasing obesity, and geriatric population in the region propel the growth of the market.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1171

Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Schiller AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Cardiac Science Corporation, and PRIMEDIC (Metrax GmbH – MEMBER OF YUWELL GROUP).

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/