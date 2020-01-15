Automated External Defibrillators Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2025

The Advanced Research on Automated External Defibrillators Market– Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Automated External Defibrillators Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

Technological advancements in medical devices have enabled development of advanced external defibrillators leading to favorable adoption of these devices. According to the American Heart Association’s 2017 report, around 92.1 million adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or are suffering from the after effects of stroke in America. Moreover, every year, an estimated 790,000 people in the U.S. have heart attacks. Such high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will largely contribute to the growth of automated external defibrillators market over coming years. However, factors such as lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) can restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis of Automated External Defibrillators Market:

Defibtech LLC.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cardiac Science Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation (acquired by Asahi Kasei Corporation)

Physio-Control Inc.

and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Categorical Division by Type:

Fully Automated External Defibrillators

Semi-automated External Defibrillators

Based on Application:

Hospitals

Prehospitals

Alternative Care Market

Public Access Market

Other End Users

Market Opportunities

1.Emerging markets are expected to pose lucrative growth opportunities for the automated external defibrillators market during coming few years as awareness related to cardiovascular diseases is increasing along with the disposable income in these countries.

2.With increasing adoption of fully automated external defibrillator systems at public places in developed nations, the market will witness an increase in demand for these systems during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Automated External Defibrillators Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

