Automated Dispensing Machines Market Explores New Growth Opportunities – P&S Intelligence

Rising incidence of medication errors, technological innovations and advancements, growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, government initiatives to integrate automated dispensing machines in healthcare settings, and growing number of patent approvals for automated dispensing machines are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Adoption of automated dispensing systems is increasing in hospitals, pharmacies, and retail drug stores. Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share in the automated dispensing machines market in the coming years. This end-user category is estimated to hold over 70% share in 2018, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Growing patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors fueling the demand and encouraging the adoption of automated dispensing machines in hospitals, globally.

Initiatives implemented by government organizations to install automated dispensing systems in healthcare settings have increased the demand for such systems in APAC. For instance, the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) of India is encouraging installation of automated dispensing systems in rural parts of the country. With the support of CMSS, automated medication systems are installed in several states of the country. These systems dispense free of cost general prescribed medicines.

Acquisitions and collaborations among prominent players have dominated the automated dispensing machines market in the recent times. For instance, in July 2018, NYU Langone Health Hospital extended its strategic partnership with Omnicell Inc. for the installation of Omnicell XT automated medication dispensing cabinets, anesthesia workstation, and controlled substance manager in the hospital.

Major key players operating in the global automated dispensing machines market are Becton, Dickinson and Company; Omnicell Inc.; ScriptPro LLC; Pearson Medical Technologies LLC; Capsa Healthcare; Talyst LLC; McKesson Corporation; Newlcon Oy; TouchPoint Medical Inc.; and ARxIUM.