Automated Colony Counter Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2017 – 2024

Automated Colony Counter Market for Applications (Fluids contamination, GFP Colonies, Microbiology studies, Antibiotic testing, Hygiene studies) and End User (Medical Labs, Scientific Research, Industries, and Other): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2017 – 2024

Market Summary

Overview

Global automated colony counter market is a part of the automated clinical laboratory industry. The automatic colony counter offers quick and traceable counting results. The accurate results of automated colony counter for fluorescent labels or the contrast between light and dark areas on the plates to make their count will significantly attract the end-users to choose automated colony counters over the manual colony counters.

Value

The global automated colony counters market was valued at around USD 310.0 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 450.3 million by 2024. The global automated colony counters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.0% between 2017 and 2024.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the growth of automated colony counters market is the increasing laboratory automation globally. Commercialization of research projects is increasing the overall sample processing volume in each project. As a result, demand for automated clinical systems is rapidly increasing to maintain the uniformity and to reduce the human errors associated with manual processing.

Rising preferences regarding the automation of laboratory equipment have increased the sales of the automated colony counters market.

The high cost of automated colony counters is expected to arrest the growth of this industry in the years to come.

Segmentation

Microbiology studies are a major application that is used in the automated colony counter. Microbiology studies in automated colony counter market are applied for identification, characterization study of microscopic organisms including bacteria, algae, and fungi. Ample of applications in microbiology segment further boosted the demand for microbiology studies in global automated colony counter market across the globe.

The medical labs segment is dominating the automated colony counter market. Medical labs utilize automated colony counter for numerous medical tests such as E-coli Testing, Bacterial Mutation Assay, AMES Test, and others which anticipated to boost the segment significantly during the forecast period.

There is a high adoption in North America regarding the automated of laboratory equipment across the life sciences domain will contribute to gain around 38% of market share in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register high CAGR from 2017 to 2024 owing to the increasing healthcare infrastructure, advancing in technology and raising awareness about infectious diseases will propel them over the forecast period.

Industry Players

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. The list of the players that are compiled in the report bioMrieux, Inc., BIOAVLEE Sp., Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH, Molecular Devices, LLC., Neu-tec Group Inc., ZENITH ENGINEERS (Biozen), Xylem Analytics Germany Sales GmbH Co. KG., and much more.

The prominent market players maintain the competitive edge in the global market by making investments in the mergers and acquisitions and by increasing their product portfolio. In August 2017 the Neu-tec Group Inc. together with its partner IUL Instruments has launched a newly designed Colony counter named the Sphere Flash. This new Sphere Flash consists of Modern led illumination, coupled with a unique patent pending Sphere.

