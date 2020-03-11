Automated Cell Culture Systems Market 2018-2028: Top Key Players, Growing Technology, Growth Factors, Industry Trends and Developments

Automated Cell Culture Systems Market: Introduction

Automated cell culture systems offer enhanced productivity and quality of cell lines. An automated cell culture system plays a significant role in scientific discoveries as the cost of cellular assays is considerably lower than that of animal testing.

Automated cell culture systems are also useful in laboratories that work with multiple functions, such as cell biology, cell signaling, drug discovery and protein expression. These systems save labor time and reduce technical errors and thus, offer an important and powerful tool in modeling human diseases. Automated cell culture systems have the ability of diluting samples, planting cultures or placing cultures in wells.

Automated Cell Culture Systems Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Automated cell culture systems are adopted by many chemical and biotech companies around the world. They are large multipurpose devices adopted by numerous laboratories. These automated cell culture systems are easy to use and can be placed on different locations. They are used in all kinds of industrial sectors to preserve, test and experiment multiple drugs and cells. Automated cell culture systems are also easy to operate and capable of handling large volumes with fewer losses and moderate costs.

Challenges

Research laboratories and organizations need to make heavy investments in order to procure and maintain modern automated cell culture systems. The high initial and maintenance expenses associated with these systems are expected to restrict the growth of the global automated cell culture systems market as small and medium sized research laboratories and organizations do not find it economically feasible to procure such expensive automated cell culture systems. Moreover, the lack of awareness regarding advanced techniques and lack of skilled workforce may also pose a challenge for the automated cell culture systems market growth during the assessment period.

Automated Cell Culture Systems Market: Segmentation

The automated cell culture systems market can be segmented on the basis of application, type, consumables, end user and region.

Segmentation of the automated cell culture systems market on the basis of application:

Drug development

Stem cell research

Cancer research

Protein expression

Segmentation of the automated cell culture systems market on the basis of type:

Finite cell line cultures

Infinite cell line cultures

Segmentation of the automated cell culture systems market on the basis of consumables:

Media

Sera

Reagents

Segmentation of the automated cell culture systems market on the basis of end user:

Biotech Companies

Research Organizations

Academic Institutes

Automated Cell Culture Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key vendors identified in the automated cell culture systems market include Sartorius, TAP Biosystems, Cell Culture Company LLC, Eppendorf AG., BD., Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Octane Biotech.

Automated Cell Culture Systems Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the largest market share is held by North America, owing to the presence of established manufacturing companies with innovative technologies in the region. South East Asia and Western Europe are also expected to gain substantial market shares in automated cell culture systems market in the coming years, owing to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in automated cell culture system. China is pegged to be the fastest growing market, due to the initiatives being taken by the government of the country and players in the market towards technological advancements.

