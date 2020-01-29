Automated Border Control Market Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data 2019-2025

Global Automated Border Control Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Automated Border Control Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Automated Border Control systems (ABC) or eGates are automated self-service barriers which use the data stored in the chip in biometric passports to verify the user’s identity. Travellers undergo biometric verification using face, fingerprint, iris recognition or a combination of modalities. After the identification process is complete, a physical barrier such as a gate or turnstile opens to permit passage.

Of all the major applications of ABC, airport holds the largest share of the ABC market. The demand for ABC across airports is growing owing to the increasing passenger traffic across the globe. The increasing passenger traffic at airports is mainly because of the increasing travel and tourism activities and economic development across the globe.

Among solution types, the ABC e-gate held a larger share of the automated border control market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for automation and increasing passenger traffic. ABC e-gates can process maximum number of passengers while maintaining security.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for ABC between 2018 and 2025. The government support to deploy ABC to enhance security and traveler convenience makes the ABC market attractive in the APAC region.

The market report pegs the global Automated Border Control market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Automated Border Control market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Automated Border Control market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Automated Border Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated Border Control development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Vision-Box

Sita

Secunet AG

OT-Morpho

Gemalto

NEC

Assa Abloy

Indra Sistemas

Accenture

Gunnebo Group

Securiport

Rockwell Collins

Veridos GmbH

DERMALOG

M2SYS

IER SAS

Cognitec Systems Market size by Product –

ABC e-Gate

ABC Kiosk

Market size by End User/Applications –

Airport

Land Port

Seaport

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automated Border Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automated Border Control development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automated Border Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automated Border Control Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automated Border Control Market Size

2.2 Automated Border Control Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automated Border Control Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Automated Border Control Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automated Border Control Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automated Border Control Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automated Border Control Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Automated Border Control Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Automated Border Control Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automated Border Control Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automated Border Control Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Automated Border Control Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Automated Border Control Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Croptracker

12.1.1 Croptracker Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Crop Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Croptracker Revenue in Crop Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Croptracker Recent Development

12.2 FarmSoft

12.3 Agrivi

12.4 Cropio

12.5 EasyKeeper

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Border Control are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

