Automated Biochemical Analyzer Market Dynamics & Growth factors, Consumer Demands, Technology & Competitive Status by 2028

Prevalence of ailments including heart, kidney, liver, anemia, and diabetes is on a rise in line with the growing geriatric population. Rapid growth in age-related problems and identification of health condition by analyzing body fluids such as urine and blood is driving growth in the automated biochemical analyzer market. With significant demand in laboratories for disease diagnostics, manufacturers are developing automated biochemical analyzer by upgrading technology to support a wide array of test and provide accurate and fast results.

Automated biochemistry analyzers are witnessing significant application in conducting a biochemical test, to determine the health condition of a fetus and pregnant women. Fetal tests are conducted on a large scale across countries with increasing pregnancy-related issues. Automated biochemistry analyzer market is witnessing new product development with multiplexing capabilities with features of positive identification, eliminating the need for repeated testing.

The demand for Fully-automated biochemical analyzer is likely to grow in coming years with the increasing prevalence of liver malfunctions, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders. Next-generation of the biochemical analyzer are likely to be equipped with on-board cooling, high quality mixing and QC statistics to offer quality results. Manufacturers are developing automated biochemical analyzers with low volume reagent consumption. Meanwhile, customizing automated biochemical analyzer to be used in small laboratories is also a key focus area.

Automated Biochemical Analyzer Market: Introduction

As there is an increased spending on research in the healthcare sector, there has been many regulations regarding the use of testing equipment especially for the clinical testing equipment. Automated biochemical analyzers are used in laboratories to measure chemicals in the biological samples. An automated biochemical analyzer is made of optical components, some of them being the detectors, light sources, and other optical elements. The automated biochemical analyzer is particularly used to measure various blood parameters.

Automated Biochemical Analyzer Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the automated biochemical analyzer market have been the strict regulations by the governments for the use of these automated biochemical analyzer and to comply by these regulation the industries all round the world are adopting these automated biochemical analyzers. The growing demand for integrated healthcare systems is consequently expected to drive the growth of the market for automated biochemical analyzer. Another driving factor for the automated biochemical analyzer market is the end-users, as they are research oriented, which makes it easy for them to move form legacy systems to other commercial solutions such as automated biochemical analyzer. Automated biochemical analyzer provides advanced features such as better and flexible data management and resources. Also, the increase in spending on clinical research all across the globe is the other factor driving the growth of the automated biochemical analyzer market. Other driver for the automated biochemical analyzer is that it need minimal human assistance, so bringing them o the laboratory would incur less operating cost and would incur less human efforts and observation.

However, the high cost of the apparatus is expected to hamper the growth of the automated biochemical analyzer market. The cost of installing the automated biochemical analyzers is high and to use them the user has to install supporting infrastructure, which incurs more cost, e.g., the backup setup for the automated biochemical analyzers.

Automated Biochemical Analyzer Market: Segmentation

The automated biochemical analyzer market can be segmented into various segments but as per the market analysis the market for automated biochemical analyzer is most suitably segmented by type, application, product model, end-user, and region.

On the basis of type the automated biochemical analyzer market can be divided into;

Semi-automated Biochemical Analyzer

Fully-automated Biochemical Analyzer

On the basis of application, the automated biochemical analyzer market can be segmented into;

Clinical Diagnostics

Bioreactor Byproduct Detection

Drug Development Applications

Others

On the basis of product model, the automated biochemical analyzer market can be segmented into;

Bench-top

Floor-standing

On the basis of end-user, the automated biochemical analyzer market can be segmented into;

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Automated Biochemical Analyzer Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the automated biochemical analyzer market are Hologic, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Awareness Technology, Inc., Abbott Diagnostics Inc., Transasia Biomedicals Ltd, Beckman Coulter Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., Siemens AG, and Roche Diagnostics GmbH, among others.

Automated Biochemical Analyzer Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global automated biochemical analyzer market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the leading regional market for automated biochemical analyzer in terms of value, with the U.S. being the most attractive market. China is expected to witness fast growth due to increasing usage of automated biochemical analyzers in research activities. In terms of value, SEA and others of APAC and China automated biochemical analyzer markets are expected to follow North America over the forecast period due to increasing spending for research in these regions and growing adoption of automated biochemical analyzers in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Increase in the sample load on diagnostic labs globally has been a major factor contributing to the growth of the automated biochemical analyzer market.