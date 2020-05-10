Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapy Market Analysis, Share, Growth, Key Players and Forecast by 2024

The global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapy market is growing significantly due to high incidences of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and presence of large number of patients requiring transplantation. The lack of service providers in the autologous stem cell market, and the massive unexplored autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapy market in the emerging economies, are creating ample growth opportunities for the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapy market. The advanced research and development activities and new product developments by the major players are supporting the demand for cost effective and efficient autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapy platforms.

The autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapy market is categorized as autoimmune diseases, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, infectious diseases, and others.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapy market are technological advancements, reduction in risk associated with autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapy, growing number of chronic diseases, and increasing researchers’ and scientists’ compliance for autologous cellular therapies. In addition, the increasing government involvement and ease in regulation for autologous cellular therapies, increasing demand for cellular transplantation, and growing research and development activities in the autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies is driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of autologous cellular therapies, side effects associated with it, and lack of skilled professionals are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapy market to some extent.

Geographically, North America leads the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapy market, due to technological advancements, increased research and development activities, very few risk associated with autologous cellular therapies, high healthcare expenditure, and high incidences of chronic diseases.

Some of the major players operating in the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapy market are Fibrocell Science Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Vericel Corporation, Dendreon Corporation, Lion Biotechnologies, Genzyme Corporation, Regeneus Ltd., Caladrius, and Opexa Therapeutics Inc.

