Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 8.6%

Global Autologous Matrix-Induced Chondrogenesis Market: Snapshot

Autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis (AMIC) applies bi-layer collagen membrane through microfracture surgery to fix the damage to the articular cartilage damage. The AMIC procedure is a one-step that uses the microfracturing method, which is an established first-line treatment. The growing demand for minimal invasive procedures and a high prevalence of bone and joint disorders are expected to drive the growth of this market across the globe. According to the research report, the global autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market was valued at US$89.71 mn in 2015 and is expected to be worth US$186.38 mn by 2024. Between the years of 2016 and 2024, the global market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Collagen to Lead the Pack as its Usage Gains Value in Tissue Engineering Sector

On the basis of material the global autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market segmented into hyaluronic acid, collagen, polyethylene glycol (PEG), poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PGLA) and others. Of these, the collagen segment held the largest share of this market in 2015, which was closely followed by hyaluronic acid. Collagen accounts for approximately 30% of all protein within the human body. Therefore, it is widely used for tissue engineering applications. High tensile strength and excellent handling properties of collagen are expected to drive the segment’s growth in the coming years.

Several players operating in the global market are focusing on developing technologically advanced products, which will ensure swift uptake of autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis. For instance, In North America-based Geistlich Pharma, Inc. launched its line of bone harvesting instruments in February 2016. The line include products such as Geistlich SmartScraper, Geistlich SafeScraper TWIST, and Geistlich Micross.

