Autoimmunity Immunoassay Market Size, Share– Latest Growth, Development Trends & Forecast

The immune system of human body acts against foreign materials and help in protecting body. However, sometimes this immune system acts against own tissues or cells as foreign material and results in autoimmunity or autoimmune disease. Autoimmunity is chronic inflammatory condition which can be either organ specific or systemic in nature. According to a report from National Institute of Health autoimmune conditions are one of the top ten cause of death among female children and women of age up to 64 years, and there are at least 80 human conditions which are caused by autoimmune responses. Test which is normally used for diagnosis of autoimmunity is called as immunoassay. Immunoassay is a diagnostic test that uses the reaction of antibody against antigen to diagnose autoimmunity.

Autoimmunity Immunoassay Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the growth of autoimmunity immunoassay market is rising incidence of autoimmune disease. Other factors which are driving the growth of this market are increasing awareness among people regarding, cost-effectiveness and rapidness in detecting autoimmunity. Higher accuracy and government initiate are also driving the growth of autoimmunity immunoassay market.

Autoimmunity Immunoassay Market: Segmentation

The global autoimmunity immunoassay market can be segmented by Product Type, Technology, End User, and Geography.

On the basis of product type global autoimmunity immunoassay market can be segmented as:

Analyzers

Reagents

On the basis of technology global autoimmunity immunoassay market can be segmented as:

Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Fluorescent Immunoassay

Chemiluminescence immunoassay

Radio immunoassay

Others

On the basis of end users global autoimmunity immunoassay market can be segmented as:

Hospital

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Blood Banks

Autoimmunity Immunoassay Market: Overview

Autoimmunity immunoassay maker is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Immunoassay methods are highly sensitive and rapid in determining the autoimmunity. Reagent product segment is expected to be highest and fastest growing segment due to cost effectiveness and focus of major players on development of reagent immunoassay kits. Enzyme linked immunosorbent assay account for the largest share in the global autoimmunity immunoassay market due to its high accuracy, cost effectiveness and this method has been used for a long time. But chemiluminescence immunoassay is expected to be fastest growing due to due to ultra-sensitivity of this method and can be used to detect small amount of molecule or autoantibody. Increasing awareness and adoption of this method is also expected to be growth driving factor. Other factors which are expected to drive the growth of autoimmunity immunoassays market are increasing demand of rapid results of test, highly accurate results and increasing drug discovery for autoimmune diseases.

Autoimmunity Immunoassay Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, global autoimmunity immunoassay market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is most attractive autoimmunity immunoassay market due to the better healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements. Followed by which is Europe. Presence of key players in these regions and higher awareness among people regarding autoimmunity is reason for higher revenue generation. Asia-Pacific market is expected to be fastest growing market due to increasing no of diagnostic laboratories, improving healthcare infrastructures and government initiative to spread awareness among people regarding the auto-immune disease. Availability of huge opportunity in this region is also driving the growth.

Autoimmunity Immunoassay Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global autoimmunity immunoassay market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Biomerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Eiaab Hong Kong Company Limited, Beckman Coulter, Inc. and Diasorin S.P.A. Focus of these companies are on development of the reagent kits for diagnosis of autoimmunity.

