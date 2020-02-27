Autoimmune Treatment Market Share Assessments for the Regional and Country Level Segments

The global autoimmune treatment market is growing significantly due to increasing incidences of autoimmune diseases, up surging healthcare expenditure, and advancements in the technologies for the development of autoimmune diseases therapeutics. Autoimmune diseases are chronic in nature and do not have permanent treatment. This creates ample growth opportunity for the autoimmune treatment market, to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. The advanced research and development facilities, and new product developments by the companies are propelling the demand for cost effective treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Based on technology, the autoimmune treatment market is segmented as bridge therapy, phototherapy, topical therapy, fecal bacteriotherapy, recombinant technology, diseases-modifying antirheumatic drugs, helminthic therapy, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. And based on product types, the autoimmune treatment market can be categorized as diagnostic equipment, drugs, therapeutic equipment, and other products. The drugs category leads the global autoimmune treatment market, in terms of revenue. Drugs are further classified as methotrexate, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, glucocorticoids, 5-aminosalicylic acid, and others.

Geographically, North America leads the global autoimmune treatment market, due to aging population, high incidences of autoimmune diseases, increased healthcare expenditure, and excessive R&D investment for the development of drugs for autoimmune diseases. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global autoimmune treatment market. The major reasons for the fastest growth in the region are increasing healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the autoimmune treatment market is growing, due to increasing disposable income and large population suffering from autoimmune diseases in the emerging countries, such as India and China.

Some of the major players operating in the global autoimmune treatment market are Abott, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca PLC, and Astellas Pharma Inc.