Autoimmune Hepatitis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2018

Autoimmune hepatitis is a chronic inflammatory disorder, characterized by autoantibodies, elevated immunoglobulin, and peritoneal inflammation. According to researchers, environmental triggers, genetic predisposition, and autoimmunity are some causes for the occurrence of this disease.

Autoimmune hepatitis is categorized into two types; type 1, and type 2 autoimmune hepatitis. Type 1 hepatitis is commpnly found in the North American population. Some of the symptoms associated with the autoimmune hepatitis are skin rashes, dark yellow urine, loss of appetite, joint pain, nausea, and jaundice.

Autoimmune hepatitis can be diagnosed by blood tests and liver biopsy. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is in the process of developing a drug candidate using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis.

