Auto Storage Battery Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users

Global Auto Storage Battery market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Auto Storage Battery.

This industry study presents the global Auto Storage Battery market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Auto Storage Battery production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Auto Storage Battery in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Johnson Controls, Delphi, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Johnson Controls

Delphi

Exide Technologies

Bosch

Ford Motor

GS Yuasa

AC Delco

ChinaCamel

Coslight

Fengfan

Chilwee Group

Auto Storage Battery Breakdown Data by Type

Nickel-cadmium Batteries

NiMH Batteries

Lithium Ion Battery

Auto Storage Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Auto Storage Battery Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Auto Storage Battery Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Auto Storage Battery Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Auto Storage Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Nickel-cadmium Batteries

1.4.3 NiMH Batteries

1.4.4 Lithium Ion Battery

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Auto Storage Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Auto Storage Battery Market Size

2.1.1 Global Auto Storage Battery Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Auto Storage Battery Production 2013-2025

2.2 Auto Storage Battery Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Auto Storage Battery Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Auto Storage Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Auto Storage Battery Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Auto Storage Battery Market

2.4 Key Trends for Auto Storage Battery Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Auto Storage Battery Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Auto Storage Battery Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Auto Storage Battery Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Auto Storage Battery Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Auto Storage Battery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Auto Storage Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Auto Storage Battery Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

