Auto Parts Manufacturing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.56% by 2023, Industry Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Geographical Segmentation, By Types, Applications, Product, End-Users, Emerging Trends, Drivers, Global Opportunities, Limitations and Policies

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Auto Parts Manufacturing Market was worth USD 316.23 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 433.24 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.56% during the forecast period. The auto parts manufacturing market include components of truck trailers, sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), automobiles, heavy duty trucks, vans and pickup trucks, buses, and motor homes. The market deals with manufacturing part such as seats, engine, brakes, and electrical systems. As per the Federal Reserve, over 8 million motor vehicles were assembled in the U.S. in 2008. Building and assembling the many different parts of a car or truck requires an amazingly complex design, manufacturing, and assembly procedure. Factors, for example, increasing demand for efficient batteries, fabrication of brake pads with decreased level of copper and heavy metals, developing interest for innovatively propelled products, extensive scope for pumps as technology receives increasing attention, development and joint effort among makers to increase market growth.

Component Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on component, the engine component segment is the biggest with a major market valuation and is anticipated to command the global market in the coming years. The underbody component segment is the second largest on the basis of value and is foreseen to significantly contribute to the development of the parent segment.



Sales Channel Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment is the leading segment and is poised to develop at a comparatively higher CAGR compared to the aftermarket segment. The OEM segment also holds a major market share and is anticipated to lead the global market over the forecast period.

Vehicle Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is foreseen to grow tremendously and register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The LCV segment is the second largest segment with a substantial market valuation, thus contributing to the development of the overall market.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to demonstrate high market engaging quality in the coming years. Presently, this area reflects high development potential and scope for the auto parts manufacturing market inferable from a great situation and presents different development chances to the makers working in this market. The auto parts manufacturing market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at a direct CAGR to achieve a valuation of simply under US 200 Bn before the finish of the time of evaluation.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Denso, Faurecia, Valeo, Aisin Seiki, Aptiv, Brembo, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella, Magna International, Continental AG, Magneti Marelli and ZF Friedrichshafen. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Auto Parts Manufacturing Market is segmented based on regions as follows-

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?