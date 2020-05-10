Auto Keratometer Market Dynamics, Drivers and Restraints, Current Trends & Forecast 2028

Auto keratometers are instruments used for the measurement of the cornea surface curvature through a fixed chord length. They offer the peripheral and central curvatures of the cornea at various points, and are used for the determination of astigmatism.

Commercial keratometers are a combination of automated refractors and automated keratometry. Auto keratometers are commonly used for the determination of the actual refractive inaccuracy of the eye as well as the refractive power. Thus, the demand for auto keratometers is increasing significantly in hospitals, clinics, and diagnosis centers across the globe. Furthermore, auto keratometers also determine the pupil size and pupillary distance of the eye. These applications and end uses of auto keratometers are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Increasing prevalence of astigmatism contributing to the demand growth of auto keratometer

Astigmatism is a common vision condition that causes blurred vision, eyestrain, and headaches. The prevalence of astigmatism has been on the rise across the globe due to the irregular curvature of the eye lens or cornea. This is boosting the demand for auto keratometers for the determination of astigmatism, and this is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the auto keratometer market during the forecast period.

Introduction of advanced technology enabled auto keratometers boosting applicability & penetration

The incorrect determination of corneal curvature is likely to lead to complete astigmatism. To overcome these faults, vendors have manufactured automated keratometers. Moreover, the availability of technologically advanced auto keratometers that are integrated with glare testing and auto-refractors is boosting the auto keratometer market. In addition, improvements in auto keratometers have been introduced to reduce the measurement errors. These parameters have increased the adoption of auto keratometers among end users.

Auto Keratometer Market: Segmentation

The global auto keratometer market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

The segmentation of the auto keratometer market on the basis of product type:

Handheld auto keratometer

Benchtop auto keratometer

The segmentation of the auto keratometer market on the basis of end use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Educational institutes

Diagnosis centers

Auto Keratometer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global auto keratometer market are Topcon Corporation, Potec, Righton, GRAND SEIKO, BON Optic, Nidek Co., Ltd., TOMEY CORPORATION, Luneau Technology Group, and Coburn Technologies, Inc.

These key manufacturers are focusing on improving the features and specifications of auto keratometers. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions, partnerships, and merges for enhancing their product line, improving the automation technique, as well as for expanding their footprint in the global market.

On January 30, 2019, Topcon Corporation, one of the prominent manufacturers of auto keratometers, has announced a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Corporation in Indonesia for expanding its footprint in the global market, as well as boost its customer base.

Auto Keratometer Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, developed economies, such as North America, are expected to hold a prominent share of the auto keratometer market due to an increase in the research and development expenditure by the government, as well as manufacturers in the field of healthcare. In Europe, countries such as Germany, France, and Italy hold a significant share of the auto keratometer market due to an increase in the prevalence of eye diseases and symptoms of astigmatism in these countries. The countries Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, such as India and China, also hold a significant share of the auto keratometer market owing to increasing awareness among the public about eye care and eye testing. Moreover, the governments of countries in the region are undertaking initiatives for the development of the healthcare sector. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the auto keratometer market in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan region during the forecast period.