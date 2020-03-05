Auto Infotainment Market 2025 Driving Hefty Industry Revenue growth

The industry of consumer electronics is revolutionizing at a fast-tracking pace year after year. GPUs as well as processors are becoming faster and day by day apps are getting sophisticated. Car buyers are also becoming more tech-savvy owing to regular usage of tablets and smartphones. Their expectations related with infotainment as well as connectivity of in-vehicle had never been higher. Yet, a clear gap is still maintained in between technology components of automotive long cycle and customer electronics short cycle. Due to advancement in technology, user experience of traditional in-vehicle have constrained as the vehicle systems hardware lives for more than 20 years on the road.

Moreover, automotive standards used to be stringent in nature and always look for developing a new system of infotainment that can remain good for at least two smartphone generations. And with this rate, the system becomes outdated much before the vehicle comes on the road. For customers and manufacturers, who got frustrated and also struggled a lot with this kind of antiquated car systems, this is the real issue with the industry of consumer electronics. The global auto infotainment market is estimated to grow XX% globally over the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ XX Bn by 2025.

Get More Information About https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3486

Key Players

DENSO Corporation, HARMAN International, Garmin Ltd, Continental AG, FUJITSU TEN LIMITED, and Delphi Automotive LLP, among others are some of the major companies functioning in the global market for auto infotainment market. These market leaders are looking forward to increase their existing facilities related with production in several market that are emerging fast along with their strategic investments done for making technological innovation and certain research & development initiatives for expanding their brand equity. Also, these organizations are focusing on differentiating their portfolio of their product. And they are shifting their way from channelization of single sales in order to increasing their profitability as well as market growth.

Factors that are impacting the growth of auto infotainment market include rising penetration of smartphones and their role in daily life, rising compact passenger car sales, an increasing awareness of safety and security in automobile functioning. Some other factors that are driving the global market of auto infotainment are the increasing demand for vehicle customization, increasing consumer expenditure on luxury items and increasing growth of consumer inclination towards an entertaining driving experience in automotive sector. On the other hand,

subsequent fall in the sales of vehicles due to economic crisis in certain regions as well as while driving drivers’ distraction in handling auto infotainment systems are hampering the growth of auto infotainment market.

Request For Table of Contents: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/requesttoc/3486

Globally, the market for auto infotainment is classified into driver assistance system, connectivity system, entertainment system and others. Among these, the segment of entertainment system type is expected to register a healthy compound annual growth rate over the forecast period. Also, in terms of vehicle type, the global market of auto infotainment is fragmented into high commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and passenger cars. And among these, the passenger cars segment of vehicle type is projected to exhibit a higher growth rate during the forecast period as compared with the segment of light commercial vehicle type. Additionally, in terms of sales channel, the global market of auto infotainment is bifurcated into aftermarket and OEM. And among these, the segment of aftermarket sales channel is expected to present high growth rate as compared with the segment of OEM sales channel.

Report Description:

https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/auto-infotainment-market

View More : AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORTATION

About Us:

Trends Market Research is one of the leading digital services provider and a result-oriented company based in U.K.. We are a team of enthusiastic-driven individuals with top notch skills in SEO , Market research. Trends Market Research is a one stop shop to all your business needs. We help you thrive and succeed. We provide research solution.

Our digital and enterprise research assurance solutions are ideal for Automotive & Transportation, Electronics & Semiconductor, Chemicals & Materials, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices, Food & Beverage and Industrial Automation as well as all type of other leading industries verticals . We offer a vast line of in-depth study of industry trends including customized & client oriented specific requirement.

Contact Us:

One Vincent Square

Westminster, London SW1P 2PN

United Kingdom

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com