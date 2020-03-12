Auto Dealership Market: US Industry Trend Analysis, Outlook, Demand Supply and 2022 Forecast

A new report “The US Auto Dealership Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)” added by MarketReportsOnline.com to its research database.

An auto dealership is defined as a business whose main task is to sell new or used cars at the retail level. The selling of the new or used car is based on a dealership contract with an automaker or its sales subsidiary. Car dealerships are usually franchised to sell and service vehicles by specific companies. It is considered more safe to buy a car from auto dealers in comparison to private parties because of the former’s compulsion to abide by stringent laws. The auto dealership market can be divided into four segments namely new car dealers, used car dealers, parts and services and finance and insurance (F&I) services.

The US auto dealership market is forecasted to grow at a health rate during the forecast period (2018-2022). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as greater influx of off lease vehicles in the US in the years to come, hike in interest rates on new vehicles, incentives on new cars, introduction of standalone stores and gradually rising share of CPO sales from franchised dealers.

However, the market also faces some challenges such as limited number of auto dealerships offering hassle free customer experience, reducing customer satisfaction with traditional used car purchases and vulnerability of auto dealer industry to economic depressions.

New entrants like Vroom and Carvana making attempts to improve the satisfaction of customers from auto dealers and spike in omni channel investments by leading players in the auto dealer industry are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

