Autacoids and Related Drugs Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2024

Global Autacoids and Related Drugs Market: Overview

Autacoids refer to the biological factors that work like hormones and are released from body cells in response to various types of stimulations to prompt physiological responses such as treatment of a local injury or other ailments. Any imbalance in the release, synthesis, or transduction system associated with these temporarily formed biological agents trigger pathological conditions such as allergy, inflammation, and hypersensitivity. Autacoids antagonists are prescribed for the prevention of such undesirable changes to the body in response to imbalance in the operation of autacoids.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/autacoids-related-drugs.html

This report on the global market for autacoids and related drugs presents estimates and forecasts regarding the growth prospects of the market on global, regional, and country levels. Predictions regarding the market and its key segments are provided for the period between 2016 and 2024 based on consumption value and revenue prospects, considering 2015 as the base year. The report includes a detailed value chain analysis for all the key market segments with thorough qualitative as well as quantitative data for these segments.

The report also elucidates the key factors expected to have a sizeable impact on the overall development of the global autacoid and related drugs market over the period between 2016 and 2024. As such, key drivers, restraints, trends, regulations, and vendor and competitive landscapes are analyzed. Key growth opportunities in the autacoids and related drugs market on regional as well as global levels are also analyzed in the report. The report also includes a detailed market attractiveness analysis, wherein key applications, product varieties, and region- and country-level markets have been analyzed on the basis of attractiveness for key regional markets.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1222

Global Autacoids and Related Drugs Market: Growth Prospects

The global market for autacoids and related drugs is expected to cross the 100 bn mark by 2018. Rising research and development activities demonstrating the use of autacoids as potential therapeutic immunomodulators for a variety of disease conditions and the increased interest in use of lipid autacoids as important therapeutic agents for treating chronic pain will be the key factors driving the market. The significant rise in cases of chronic pain across the globe and the increased focus of the medical community on the severity of chronic pain and finding effective ways to treat it are expected to make lipid autacoids a key drug candidate for the condition in the near future.

Global Autacoids and Related Drugs Market: Segmentation

Autacoids are broadly segmented into polypeptides, decarboxylated amino acids, and eicosanoids. The key varieties of polypeptides in autacoids are vasopressin, angiotensin, vasoactive intestinal polypeptide, plasma kinin, slow reacting substances of anaphylaxis, and substance P. Key varieties of decarboxylated amino acids are serotonin and histamine. The key applications of autacoids and related drugs are treatment of allergies, inflammation, gastric acid secretion, neuroendocrine regulation, chronic pain, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and anaphylactic reactions.

The key drug categories related to autacoids include drugs related to lipid-derived autacoids, polypeptide autacoids, drugs related to endothelium-derived autacoids, and biogenic amines. Of these, the segment of biogenic amines is presently the dominant drug category in the autacoids class, accounting for nearly 65% of the overall autacoids market.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=1222

In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Additionally, the report also includes a country-level analysis of the market for autacoids across these regions. Data included in the report combines demand and consumption statistics for key applications and product varieties across key regions and countries.

Global Autacoids and Related Drugs Market: Companies Profiled in the Report

The report provides an exhaustive competitive outlook of the market including vast details such as the share of key companies, product portfolio, business strategies, recent developments, financial overview (wherever applicable), and strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in the global autacoids and related drugs market.

Some of the key companies operating in the global autacoid and related drugs market are Bedford Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, APP Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi-Aventis, Chattem Inc., Xanodyne, AstraZeneca, and Hospira.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/