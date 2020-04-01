Augmented Reality Mobile Application Market | Key Players Augmented Pixels Inc., Apple, Inc., Blippar, Catchoom, CCP Games

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the augmented reality mobile application market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2018 along with the forecast for the period between 2019 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the augmented reality mobile application market, by segmenting it based on by component, by application and regional demand. Robust smartphones development in the past several years propels the growth of the augmented reality mobile applications market.

Growing gaiming consoles and smart glasses for consumer electronics like tablets and handsets is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of augmented reality mobile applications in industries such as gaming & entertainment, lifestyle & healthcare, education & learning, and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by component, and by application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the augmented reality mobile application market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2019 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the augmented reality mobile application market.

