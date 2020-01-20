Augmented Reality Automotive Market 2017-2025 by Key Vendors: Hyundai Motor, BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Volvo, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Augmented Reality Automotive Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

In recent years, relentless research and constant development activities in autonomous vehicle systems have spurred the demand for augmented reality (AR) technologies world over. The vastly rising demand for AR technologies in the automotive sector rides on the back of the evolution of augmented-reality head-mounted displays. These automotive head-up display (HUDs) are considered to take AR technology to the next levels, with a growing number of vehicles installing them to boost drivers’ safety. HUDs are equipped with transparent display screens and notably offer drivers guidance on the path and directions without needing them to alter their line of sight, thereby bolstering the comfort and safety of drivers. In recent years, HUDs as next-generation automotive AR technologies have gained traction in high-premium cars and provide information on varied aspects of the vehicles, such as the speed of the vehicle, fuel status, driving direction, improving the visibility in inclement weather. In the coming years the AR technologies used in vehicles to up the comfort factor of passengers will witness marked advances. For instance, HUDs will be replaced by augmented reality displays at windows, which notable will provide them with more intuitive and immersive experience, such as in entertainment.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/7666

Recent advances into display glass technology has increasingly benefitted the augmented reality automotive market. The rising demand for advanced driving assistance systems among consumers in developed and developing regions, combined with their increasing integration into the modern vehicles by OEMs, is significantly boosting the market. In addition, the adoption of in-vehicle safety features and anti-collision technologies is a notable factor catalyzing the growth of the market. Furthermore, the recent advancements in various sensor technologies is boosting the market. The increasing focus of prominent car makers to include fully autonomous vehicle technologies in cost-effective manner is expected to bolster the demand for augmented reality in the automotive sector.

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that provides a real-time view of the physical world where elements are augmented by computer-generated input like sound, video, or graphics. In the automobile sector, the AR system is the next level of evolution of automotive heads-up display (HUD) and other guidance on the path to developing fully autonomous vehicle technology. The automobile market is developing and manufacturing new and advanced equipment like augmented reality dashboards, windscreens, and bonnets to influence the market and follow the new trend. As the automobile industry is taking the step toward the revolution and opting augmented reality, the modern vehicles have heads-up display (HUD), which has an advanced version as AR system, which prevents drivers from looking away from the road.

Augmented reality (AR) is a most valuable technology and secure solutions for customers across the globe. Heads-up displays are transparent display screens presenting data without requiring driver to look away from the view point. Heads-up displays (HUDs) were originally developed by the military for information of driving directions through unknown paths Currently, HUDs are used in luxury cars and can provide information about the speed of the vehicle, driving direction, remaining fuel, low visibility weather, and can be connected to smartphones. Advanced HUD systems can provide turn-by-turn navigation via satellite and can improve the road view display in low light conditions by using infrared or low-light cameras. Companies are looking to replace these HUDs with active windows displays/augmented reality displays that project vibrant images, navigation, and all the other information on the windshield of the car. These displays are a more intuitive and safer way to use navigation, access information, make calls, and listen to music without moving the eyes away from the road.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/7666

Augmented reality is expected to achieve customer acceptability since there is no need for the driver to look at the GPS box or dashboard as the GPS navigation system is displayed right on the windshield and helps the driver to interact with the app hands-free. One potential advantage is that since the device is based on active glass display technology, it can be easily fixed on the dashboard of any car.

The Augmented reality automotive market has been segmented by function, sensor technology, display technology, electric vehicle, level of autonomous driving, vehicle type, and region. Based on function, the market is classified into standard augmented reality heads-up displays, augmented reality heads-up displays based navigation, AR HUD based adaptive cruise control, and augmented reality heads-up displays based lane departure warning. In the case of sensor technology, there are sensors used as radar, liDar, CCD/CMOS image sensor, and sensor fusion. Segmentation on the basis of display technology includes TFT-LCD, and other advanced technologies. Segmentation based on electric vehicle includes battery electric vehicle, and others (Hybrid). In terms of level of autonomous driving, it is divided into conventional and semi-autonomous. Vehicle type includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The global augmented reality automotive market has been studied for five geographic regions, namely Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K.),North America (Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.),South America (Brazil and Argentina), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The augmented reality automotive market is estimated to grow during the forecast period. The market for augmented reality automotive applications is primarily driven by the increase in adoption of advanced driving assistance systems by OEMs across different vehicle types, and consumer demand for in-vehicle safety features that potentially reduce collisions and injuries caused by human-driver errors. Additionally, the augmented reality automotive market is also influenced by the increasing level of driving automation and progress toward fully autonomous vehicles.

The major players of the augmented reality automotive market includes Hyundai Motor, BMW AG, Continental AG, Garmin, Pioneer Electronics, Audi, Jaguar, Volvo, Mercedes Benz, and Volkswagen Group.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/7666/augmented-reality-automotive-global-market-research-reports

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]