AUGMENTED REALITY AND VIRTUAL REALITY APPS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Augmented Pixels

Aurasma

Blippar

Catchoom

DAQRI

Wikitude

AR Circuits

SkyView

Anatomy 4D

BuildAR.com

Virtals

EON Reality Inc.

Google

Zappar

Reza Moh

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

For Non-Immersive Systems

For Semi-Immersive Projection Systems

For Fully Immersive Head-Mounted Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Education and training

Video Game

Media

Tourism

Social Media

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 For Non-Immersive Systems

1.4.3 For Semi-Immersive Projection Systems

1.4.4 For Fully Immersive Head-Mounted Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Education and training

1.5.3 Video Game

1.5.4 Media

1.5.5 Tourism

1.5.6 Social Media

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market Size

2.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Augmented Pixels

12.1.1 Augmented Pixels Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Introduction

12.1.4 Augmented Pixels Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Augmented Pixels Recent Development

12.2 Aurasma

12.2.1 Aurasma Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Introduction

12.2.4 Aurasma Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Aurasma Recent Development

12.3 Blippar

12.3.1 Blippar Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Introduction

12.3.4 Blippar Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Blippar Recent Development

12.4 Catchoom

12.4.1 Catchoom Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Introduction

12.4.4 Catchoom Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Catchoom Recent Development

12.5 DAQRI

12.5.1 DAQRI Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Introduction

12.5.4 DAQRI Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 DAQRI Recent Development

12.6 Wikitude

12.6.1 Wikitude Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Introduction

12.6.4 Wikitude Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Wikitude Recent Development

12.7 AR Circuits

12.7.1 AR Circuits Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Introduction

12.7.4 AR Circuits Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 AR Circuits Recent Development

12.8 SkyView

12.8.1 SkyView Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Introduction

12.8.4 SkyView Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SkyView Recent Development

12.9 Anatomy 4D

12.9.1 Anatomy 4D Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Introduction

12.9.4 Anatomy 4D Revenue in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Apps Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Anatomy 4D Recent Development

12.11 BuildAR.com

12.12 Virtals

12.13 EON Reality Inc.

12.14 Google

12.15 Zappar

12.17 Reza Moh

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

