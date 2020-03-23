Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device Market 2019 Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends, Outlook

Decision Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment; 2018 – 2025“report to their offering.

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements atop an existing reality in order to make it more meaningful through the ability to interact with it whereas Virtual reality (VR) can be defined as an artificial, computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real life environment or situation which immerses the user by making them feel like they are experiencing the simulated reality first-hand, primarily by stimulating their vision and hearing.

Geographically, North America dominated the augmented & virtual reality handheld device market driven by higher penetration of AR & VR technology in amongst its tech savvy residents, higher spending on such technologies.

The global Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Augmented and Virtual Reality Handheld Device market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Google

Microsoft

Facebook

Sony

Samsung Electronics

HTC

PTC

Magic Leap

Osterhout Design Group

Daqri

Blippar

Upskill

Market size by Product

AR Technology

VR Technology

Market size by End User

Gaming

Medical