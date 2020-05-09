Auger Drilling Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges

Global Auger Drilling Market: Snapshot

Auger drilling involves the task of drilling through massive depths that are enough for mining companies to search for minerals seated well below the ground level. One of the distinct features of auger drilling is that it engages three blades attached to a hollow tube that hold the potential to cut through the earth’s surface. The hollow tube of an auger drill is capable of separating the samples under evaluation from the materials that are loosened because of the drilling activity.

Auger drilling is considered as an exploratory standard drilling technique which can help to easily analyze samples without causing them damage. Other drilling techniques such as percussion rotary air blast (RAB) drilling pose a great risk of damage to samples during their extraction. When it comes to soft soil and rock formations, auger drilling could be the best technique to apply for achieving the desired result. Auger drilling also cancels the risk of contamination as samples are directly blown into its hollow tube. Also regarded as an open front drilling method, auger drilling helps in the trenchless installation of pipelines.

Auger drilling market is expected to prove itself quite advantageous for mining companies as it usually yields larger pieces of samples which are easier to analyze and acquire accurate representation of those below the surface. Besides facilitating miners to reach to enormous depths, auger drilling does not necessitate the casing of holes created during the drilling process. Auger drilling machines could be easily and quickly moved between different locations when required.

Global Auger Drilling Market: Overview

Augur drilling is used for drilling holes into the surface with the help of a chiseled tip. It exhibits a rotational penetration technique to drill holes. The technique comes handy especially for environmental purposes and is also carried out during geotechnical sampling. However, it is due its rising use in construction and mining activities that the global augur drilling market is gaining pace.

The report auger drilling market presents a holistic study, covering the various aspects of the market, vis-à-vis, manufacturing cost structure, supply chain analysis, investment feasibility, vendor landscape, segmentation based on various criteria, and factors influencing its trajectory. It is compiled to help stakeholders analyze the prevailing dynamics of the market better. The report also encompasses exhaustive information intended to provide readers a granular analysis of the global augur drilling market and opportunities prevalent therein.

Global Auger Drilling Market: Trends and Opportunities

Augur drilling is an advanced technology that offers faster rate of penetration and has a low operational cost. These are the chief drivers of the global auger drilling market. Furthermore, these drills are easy to maintain and operate, which aids their demand. However, due to their nature, augur drills are used only for drilling soft materials, which could be looked upon as a restraint. Furthermore, augur drilling is slow when compared to more automated drilling techniques. It also involved handling heavy equipment. These are a few structural challenges, which limit the scope for the market’s expansion to an extent.

Nevertheless, the auger drilling market is forecast to gain from the increasing construction activities in developing nations. While, the time required for performing auger drilling could hamper its growth, the market will witness accelerated pace of gains as the demand for minerals and metals derived from the earth’s crust increase.

Global Auger Drilling Market: Key Segments

The global augur drilling market can be segmented based on type of augurs used for drilling. Broadly, the market can be bifurcated into bucket augur and flight augur. Of these, flight augur is the most commonly used machine. In this type of drilling, cuttings are produced and brought to the surface using the helical edges of drill bit. Another type to have gained significant demand in the market is the bucket augur. In this method, the cuttings are first collected in a bucket from the surface. They are hinged at the bottom of the bucket, which is why extensions are required based on the depth of borehole. The method is mostly used for drilling in construction projects and mine shafts.

Besides this, augurs are also available on various sizes. Small size augurs for instance are installed on trucks and are used in smaller projects, whereas the ones larger in size are used for building bridge foundations. The report provides in-depth analysis of the various factors supporting the auger drilling market’s growth as well as those restraining its trajectory across the aforementioned segments.

Global Auger Drilling Market: Vendor Landscape

To study the competition prevailing in the market, the report profiles some of the leading vendors operating therein. It determines the strengths and weaknesses of these companies based on results obtained from the SWOT analysis. The study also identifies the opportunities and threats that these companies are likely to witness through the course of the forecast period.

Currently, enterprises such as American Drilling Rigs, Total Drilling Supply LLC, Beijing Cortech Drilling Equipment Co. Ltd., Jewett Construction Inc., Shanghai Yizhe Industry Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Hanfa Imp & Exp Trading Co. Ltd., Triumph Rig, Drilling Structures International Inc., and Fabrication among others. Innovative strategies adopted by these companies to gain competitiveness have profound impact on the global augur drilling market.

