Auger Drilling Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2018 – 2026

This report on the global auger drilling market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the auger drilling market growth during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume shipments (thousand units), across different geographies.

Global Auger Drilling Market: Trends and Opportunities

Auger drilling is a hole drilling method through a gouging or cutting motion with the chiseled tip of the drill bit. This type of drilling is commonly used for geotechnical and environmental sampling as well as mining and construction applications. These augers are available in various sizes; the small augers are used for smaller projects which are mounted on trucks, while larger augers are used for building bridge foundations, especially for sinking piles. Increasing demand for drilling and boring from construction, mining, agriculture, and industrial sectors is expected to drive the global auger drilling market during the forecast period. Auger drilling is utilized in the construction of sewer lines and oil & gas pipelines in the construction sector.

Global Auger Drilling Market: Key Segments

The auger drilling market has been segmented on the basis of type, structure, design, end-use, and geography. Based on type, the market has been segmented into handheld and machine. By structure, the market is classified into continuous flight augers and bucket augers. Based on design, it is segmented into single start and double start. Construction, mining, others (agriculture & industrial) are the end-use sectors of the auger drilling market.

Geographically, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of value and volume shipments of the auger drilling industry. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Auger Drilling Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the auger drilling market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and threat from competition is included in the report. Value chain analysis which shows work flow in the auger drilling market and identifies raw material supplier services providers and distribution channels are also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends are part of the report. It also covers segment wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America along with all the countries included in these regions. The same has also been provided for each segment i.e. by type, structure, design, and end-use.

Global Auger Drilling Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global auger drilling industry based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the auger drilling market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global auger drilling market include Agromaster Agricultural Machinery, Sysbohr GmbH, Terex Corporation, Barbco Inc., Champion Equipment Company, Little Beaver, Inc., Premier Augers, Sollami Company, Marl Technologies Inc., and Liebherr-International AG.