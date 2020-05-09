Audio Over IP Solutions Market: Expected to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2026

Audio over IP (AoIP), also known as audio contribution over IP (ACIP), is a distribution technology for high-quality digital audio feeds over the Internet. An audio over IP solution is a flexible and cost-effective solution that enables encoding, decoding, and transcoding of multiple audio contents at the same time. AES67 Open Standard was formulated for audio over IP by the Audio Engineering Society (AES) in 2013. AES67 provides a set of guidelines for the existing and upcoming audio over IP systems to make them compatible with other AES devices.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53364

Internet protocol (IP) technology is replacing the traditional approach of point-to-point cable connections while changing the broadcast industry in a revolutionary manner. Traditional point-to-point cable connections restrict the transmission of media or data between two points and for audio, to a relatively lower number of channels. On the other hand, in case of an IP-based operation, the device needs a single connection to a network to be capable to receive and send the data and audio from and to any other device on the network. This significantly reduces the number of cables required and eventually, the capital expenditure on infrastructure. Broadcast solution providers, musicians, and home studios have started replacing USB-wired connections with IP-enabled network solutions.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=53364

Various benefits provided by audio over IP solutions such as reduction in overall costs and workflow improvement are expected to drive the audio over IP solutions market from 2018 to 2026. Furthermore, most TV broadcast and production facilities are already shifting from analog to digital infrastructure. AoIP solutions are expected to replace dedicated broadcast infrastructure such as patching and distribution systems and routers in the near future. Due to this, the TV broadcast industry segment is expected to hold a significant share of the audio over IP solutions market in the next few years.