Audience Response Software Market -Top players are Glisser Ltd., VoxVote.com, Mentimeter Company, Crowdpurr, Option Technologies Interactive LLC

Audience response software permits event organizers or presenters to communicate with the audiences with the help of text responses, polls, or multiple choice questions displayed via various tools. These software tools are designed to engage audiences and increase audience involvement in events or shows. The tools include mobile event apps and registration and ticketing tools. The software helps users to present and create interactive online presentations and workshops with a real-time voting option for the audience. Companies in the audience response software market offer services for all types of devices such as laptop/PCs, desktop, and mobile.

A major factor driving the global audience software market is an increase in focus of entertainment companies and show organizers on audience involvement in their shows. Audience software helps in effective communication between the audience and entertainment companies. This software also allows the audience to participate in real-time voting and response. Companies operating in the audience software market offer reporting and analytics data for audience responses and interactions. The audience can interact via mobiles, tablets, microphones, screens, laptops/PCs, etc. A rise in the use of smartphones and laptops/PCs is estimated to boost the market over the forecast period.

The global audience response software market can be segmented based on deployment, type, operating system, end-user, and region. Based on deployment, the market can be categorized into cloud, hybrid, and on-premise. The hybrid segment is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR as hybrid combines the features of cloud and on-premise deployment. The market share of the on-premise segment is expected to fall in the coming years as on-premise deployment requires additional hardware components. In terms of type, the market can be segmented into web-based and mobile app. Based on operating system, the market can be classified into Windows, UNIX, Android, Mac, iOS, Linux, and others. The Windows segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the early adoption and extensive use of Windows all over the globe. In terms of end-user, the global audience response software market can be classified into media and entertainment, education, training centers, and others.

Based on region, the global audience response software market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the audience response market, owing to the strong presence of entertainment companies in the region. The market in Europe is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to high adoption audience software in the education industry. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR between 2018 and 2026, due to an increase in digitization and expansion of the IT and telecom industry in the region. The market in India is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high Internet penetration and an increase in demand for smartphones in these countries.

Vendors operating in the global audience response software market offer scalable pricing and cost-effective platforms. Companies offer subscription- and license-based pricing models. They also provide free as well as paid versions. The companies in the audience response software market offer platforms or software solutions for live events or shows, training sessions, and classrooms. Moreover, they provide an integrated audience response system and event analytics platform. The companies offer audience participation apps, which help in powerful audience integration and provide better event analytics.

Key companies operating in the global audience response software market are Glisser Ltd., VoxVote.com, Mentimeter Company, Crowdpurr, Option Technologies Interactive LLC (Option Technologies), Promethean World Ltd, Turning Technologies, Meridia Interactive Solutions, Poll Everywhere Company, Ubiqus SAS, Conferences I/O, InMoment Software, Sendsteps Company, Wooclap, Catchbox, Qwizdom Inc., CLiKAPAD Limited, Infowhyse GmbH, and PowerCom ARS.