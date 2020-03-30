Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS) Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), also known as non-diarrhea – associated hemolytic uremic syndrome, is a rare disease characterized by hemolytic anemia, thrombocytopenia, acute kidney failure and uremia.

The signs and symptoms of aHUS include formation of tiny blood clots in various small blood vessels of the body. These clots reduce or prevent proper blood flow to various organs of the body, especially the kidneys. aHUS is a complex disorder; and certain genetic, environmental and immunologic factors plays significant role in its development.

Company lile ChemoCentryx Inc. is in the process of developing avacopan, an orally-administered drug candidate, that inhibits the complement C5a receptor for the treatment of aHUS. Omeros Corporation, Greenovation Biotech GmbH, and Laboratoris Sanifit S.L. are some other companies developing therapeutic agents for aHUS.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

